US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI Feb 24 Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corp fell 4 percent in the preopen trade on Friday, after sources said Citigroup Inc was selling its entire stake in the top mortgage lender.
The HDFC stock was down 4.04 percent in the pre-open trade at 673 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market was slightly up.
Citigroup's offer to sell its entire stake in HDFC has received bids for more than twice the number of shares, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.