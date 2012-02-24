MUMBAI Feb 24 Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corp fell 4 percent in the preopen trade on Friday, after sources said Citigroup Inc was selling its entire stake in the top mortgage lender.

The HDFC stock was down 4.04 percent in the pre-open trade at 673 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market was slightly up.

Citigroup's offer to sell its entire stake in HDFC has received bids for more than twice the number of shares, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)