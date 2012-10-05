MUMBAI Oct 5 India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp fell 1.7 percent in pre-open trade as U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is set to sell a 3.7 percent stake to raise as much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Carlyle is selling about 57 million shares of HDFC in a price band of 760 rupees to 781.25 rupees a share - a discount of 1-3.7 percent from the lender's closing price on Thursday of 789.05 rupees, the term sheet said. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)