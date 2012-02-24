MUMBAI Feb 24 Shares in India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp were traded in block deals early on Friday, stock exchange data showed, with the stock falling as much as 6 percent.

About 145 million shares changed hands on the exchanges, data showed.

Citigroup Inc plans to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its entire stake in HDFC on Friday as part of the U.S. bank's efforts to shore up its capital base, three sources with direct knowledge said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)