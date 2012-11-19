* India's HDFC Bank posting annual profit growth of over 30
pct for last 10 yrs
* At five times book value, HDFC Bank is world's most
expensive bank
* Conservative business model a lesson for rivals
* Faces stiff competition in stronghold retail segment
(Adds details on HDFC Bank's push into investment banking)
By Swati Pandey
Nov 19 When reports surfaced in July that Indian
newspaper publisher Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd was
struggling for survival, several of its creditors were caught
off-guard. Not HDFC Bank Ltd.
Even as Deccan, which also owned a glitzy cricket team,
sought to reassure markets that it held enough assets to stave
off a crisis, HDFC Bank was busy getting rid of the loans
extended to the group, three sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
That agility paid off: Deccan has since lost its cricket
franchise and its lenders, including heavyweight ICICI Bank Ltd
, Axis Bank Ltd and a dozen others, have been
left with bad loans totalling $750 million.
"Alertness and the ability to pick early signs of problems
have helped," Paresh Sukthankar, executive director at HDFC
Bank, told Reuters in an interview, pointing to the bank's low
bad loans of 0.9 percent of its book compared with 4.2 percent
expected for the industry by March.
At a time when lenders across the world are battling slowing
growth and rising loan defaults, HDFC Bank's conservative
business model and its knack of delivering returns are proving
unique, and offer a lesson for its hard-pressed competitors.
HDFC Bank has posted profit growth of over 30 percent every
year for the last decade, richly rewarding its investors.
India's No.2 private sector bank earlier this year climbed to be
the country's biggest by market value, ahead even of State Bank
of India, which controls a quarter of the country's
loans and deposits market.
Since 2008, HDFC Bank's shares have risen nearly 87 percent,
while rival ICICI is down about 16 percent.
Thomson Reuters StarMine's models also paint a flattering
picture of its shares, a third of which are held by foreign
funds. Trading at five times its book value, HDFC Bank is the
world's most expensive lender and is among 15 banks globally to
trade at a premium to its intrinsic value - a measure of how
much shares should be worth when considering expected growth
rates over the next decade.
So what is the secret sauce of a bank that has sky-rocketed
from being a penny stock when it was launched in 1994 to a
bellwether and which now features in Forbes Asia's 'fab 50' list
of companies for its ability to weather the slowdown?
HDFC Bank has built its consistent growth through selective
lending, diversified exposure and focus on low-cost savings
deposits, Sukthankar said. It has also shunned risky, exotic
products and is picky about its borrowers.
"We live in a volatile world," said Sukthankar, who has
worked at the bank since its inception after moving from
Citigroup Inc. "We don't chase higher yields and run into higher
risks."
HDFC Bank is choosy about issuing credit cards, offering
them mostly to existing customers to avoid delinquency, and it
has steered clear of lending for two-wheeler purchases in some
regions - risk-averse strategies that ICICI now emulates.
The lender expects non-performing loans to remain within its
five-year average of 1.3-1.5 percent.
COMPETITION LOOMS
For all its success, HDFC Bank faces stiff competition in
its stronghold retail segment, where the default rate is low, as
several lenders including ICICI, SBI and IndusInd Bank Ltd
have rushed to expand into home and auto loans.
With the central bank planning to issue new banking
licences, the landscape could become even more competitive for
HDFC Bank, putting pressure on its margins, analysts say.
Its net interest margins - a key gauge of bank profitability
- now stand at more than 4 percent, one of the sector's highest.
"That would mean tougher competition for customer
acquisition as well as pricing," said A.S.V. Krishnan, an
analyst at Ambit Capital, which rates HDFC Bank a 'sell' due to
its high valuation.
The gloomy economic climate also poses a threat.
Loan growth in India is expected to ease to around 15
percent in fiscal 2012/13 from over 20 percent in 2009/2010 as a
flagging economy and high interest rates dent demand.
Indeed, loan growth at the bank has slowed and retail
deposits, its biggest strength, have shifted slightly to smaller
competitors offering much higher interest rates.
"If balance-sheet growth remains slow, then maintaining 30
percent profit growth will not be easy," said Manish Ostwal, a
sector analyst with Mumbai-based brokerage K.R. Choksey.
HDFC Bank hopes to grow market share and is charging into
India's hinterland, where millions still have no bank accounts.
Still, the lender's old-school approach will stand it in
good stead when good times return, say analysts and investors.
It has largely stayed away from project finance, in contrast
with several other banks that lent heavily to India's power and
infrastructure projects during the pre-2008 boom period.
The bank's infrastructure funding is largely limited to
working capital loans to contractors of project developers,
keeping exposures smaller, shorter and relatively safer.
There is talk in trade circles that the country's No.3
lender may be losing money in its aggressive investment banking
push. The bank insists the reality is "far from it."
"We don't do businesses to lose money," said Sukthankar.
Over the past year, HDFC Bank has hired five senior
executives and has ambitions of soon getting into equity
offerings. It already has several million-dollar deals to show
from the country's top corporate houses and is intent on pushing
old-time players off the league tables.
"HDFC Bank has been solid, other banks may have more risks
coming," said Taina Erajuuri, a Helsinki-based portfolio manager
at FIM India, which owns shares in HDFC Bank. "If you want peace
of mind, this is the bank for you."
(Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE;
Editing by John Chalmers and Ryan Woo)