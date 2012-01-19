BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 19 HDFC Bank, India's third largest lender by assets, has cut back a little on corporate lending in order to protect margins, a senior official said.
"On wholesale side, while we continue to grow our book at 15 percent, we have cut back a little on corporate lending," Executive Director Paresh Sukthankar said on a conference call.
"If you look at marginal fixed deposit rates and marginal yield on short-term rates we thought it was not worthwhile from margin perspective," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, HDFC Bank reported a higher-than-expected 31.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit as a drop in loan-loss provisions and higher fee income made up for weak loan demand. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2swyRuK) Further company coverage: