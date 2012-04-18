BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI, April 18 HDFC Bank, India's third largest lender by assets, reported a 30.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, helped by higher fee income and credit demand as well as lower provisions for loan losses.
The Mumbai-based bank's net profit was 14.53 billion rupees ($282 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 compared with 11.15 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 14.3 billion rupees for HDFC Bank, which is also listed in New York , according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year