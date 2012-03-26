Buildings under construction are seen under the Mumbai skyline November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in real-estate companies with sizeable exposure to Mumbai fell on Monday after newspaper Times of India reported the state government of Maharashtra was planning to increase stamp duties in the city by as much as 160 times for residential and commercial properties.

"This will impact the investor sentiment and could have an adverse impact on demand for residential property in Mumbai," said a real estate analyst with a Mumbai-based brokerage, adding the commercial property sector could also be impacted.

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS) was down 4.5 percent, while DB Realty (DBRL.NS) dropped 4.8 percent, and Indiabulls Real Estate (INRL.NS) lost 3.22 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)