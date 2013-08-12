MUMBAI Aug 12 India's Housing Development and
Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) said on Monday Indiabulls
Housing Finance Ltd has withdrawn default notices
against its promoters after they paid the interest on a mortgage
loan taken for personal use.
The promoters have paid Indiabulls 32.2 million rupees
($529,000) after they were issued a notice by the lender on July
19, the company said in a statement.
"We had taken the loan in our personal capacity keeping our
Goa property as the loan's collateral," said Sarang Wadhawan,
vice chairman and managing director, HDIL.
"The interest on the loan is now being paid, the account has
been standardised and the lenders have withdrawn the notices
issued to us," said Wadhawan.
On Aug. 6 HDIL said its promoters had not paid interest on a
mortgage loan taken for personal use and that they were working
with the lenders to resolve the issue.
($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees)
