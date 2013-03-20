Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL)(HDIL.NS) said on Wednesday it had asked a local credit agency to review a ratings downgrade that had sent its shares tumbling.
Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (CARE) (CREI.NS) downgraded HDIL's debt ratings in a report dated Wednesday, citing "ongoing delays in servicing" some debt obligations.
"The company has not accepted the said rating assigned by CARE and would like to reiterate the company's strong financial and operational performance and sound fundamentals," HDIL said in a statement.
The real estate developer did not mention its debt repayments.
Shares in HDIL ended down 20 percent at 48.65 rupees.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifting energy company shares, on expectations the United States will withdraw from a global pact to fight climate change, while China's yuan shrugged off weak factory data to hit a seven-month high against the dollar.