Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd(HDIL.NS) rose in early trades after Citigroup bought shares in the company on Friday, traders said.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 4 million shares in the company or about 0.96 percent of the equity, in a block deal on Friday, exchange data shows.

Shares in the company were up 3.1 percent at 10:20 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)