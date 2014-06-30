Asian stocks recoup losses in cautious trade; oil supports
HONG KONG Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as steadying commodity prices, especially crude oil, prompted some bargain hunting by investors.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd(HDIL.NS) rose in early trades after Citigroup bought shares in the company on Friday, traders said.
Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 4 million shares in the company or about 0.96 percent of the equity, in a block deal on Friday, exchange data shows.
Shares in the company were up 3.1 percent at 10:20 a.m.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
SINGAPORE Oil prices regained some ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day, with a slight drop in U.S. crude inventories stoking hopes that a global supply overhang might slowly retreat.