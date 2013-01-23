MUMBAI Jan 23 Shares in India's Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) fell as much as 15.8 percent on Wednesday after Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sarang Wadhawan sold a partial stake in the company.

HDIL said on Tuesday Wadhawan sold 5 million shares worth 570 million rupees ($10.59 million) in secondary markets, reducing his stake to 0.99 percent from 2.19 percent.

HDIL shares were down 14.8 percent as of 0858 GMT. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)