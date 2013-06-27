June 27 Shares of industrial supplies
distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc rose as much as 5.4
percent in their market debut on Thursday after they were priced
well below the indicated range to attract increasingly skittish
investors.
Four of the six companies that went public on Thursday were
forced to either cut the price of their offering or reduce the
number of shares.
HD Supply, a former division of Home Depot Inc, was
valued at about $3.53 billion at its highest trading price of
$19.25. The stock was at $18.64 at midday, up 3.5 percent.
The IPO raised $957.2 million, far below the $1.33 billion
that would have been raised if the shares had sold at the top
end of the indicative range of $22 to $25.
Recent volatility in the equity markets has led several
companies to cut the size of their IPOs or scrap them
altogether.
Colony American Homes Inc, a provider of single family homes
for rental, postponed its IPO earlier this month. Last week,
Brazilian cement company Votorantim Cimentos postponed its $3.7
billion U.S. stock sale, citing market conditions.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that
the Fed could wind back its stimulus policies this year if the
economy continued to improve, suggesting the era of rock bottom
interest rates was coming to an end.
Shares of technology products retailer CDW Corp,
which also debuted on Thursday, rose about 9 percent in morning
trading while advertising technology company Tremor Video Inc
fell 5 percent.
Both companies priced below their expected offer range. CDW
also reduced the number of shares offered.
Tremor's fall in its market debut does not bode well for
other similar companies such as Criteo, RocketFuel and YuMe
which are looking to go public later this year.
Tremor priced its 7.5 million shares at $10 per share, below
the expected range of $11 to $13.
CDW, which sells products from Apple Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co and others through its catalog and
website, raised about $396 million after its private equity
owners, Madison Dearborn LLC and Providence Equity Partners Inc,
withdrew plans to sell a total of 4.5 million shares.
The two had taken CDW private in 2007 for $7.3 billion.
CDW shares were up 8.4 percent at $18.49 on the Nasdaq at
midday. Tremor shares were down 3 percent at $9.70 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Smaller companies making their market debut on Thursday were
Silvercrest Asset Management, whose shares were up 10
percent at midday, and Aratana Therapeutics, whose
stock was up 34 percent.