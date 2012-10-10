Oct 10 HD Supply Inc sold $1 billion
of senior notes in the 144a private placement market on Tuesday,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $750 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays
Capital, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo
and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: HD SUPPLY
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 11.5 PCT MATURITY 7/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 11.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012
S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 1,029 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS