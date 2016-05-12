May 12 He Bei Cheng De LoLo Company Limited:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and to distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kS7of

