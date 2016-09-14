UPDATE 1-Oil rises on expectation of extended, possibly deepened output cut
* Soaring U.S. production also undermines OPEC efforts (Adds comment, OPEC revenue forecasts; updates prices)
HEAD OF LIBYA'S NATIONAL OIL CORP VISITS ZUEITINA OIL PORT, SAYS WILL WORK TO LIFT FORCE MAJEURE THERE - PETROLEUM FACILITIES GUARD
* Soaring U.S. production also undermines OPEC efforts (Adds comment, OPEC revenue forecasts; updates prices)
LONDON, May 19 OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.