BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Head NV : * Says sales for the first six months of 2014 were up 2.0% compared to the
prior year driven primarily by winter sports * Says net loss for the six months to 30(th)June 2014 decreased by EUR 0.7
million compared to the net loss for the six months to 30(th)June 2013 * Says H1 operating loss decreased from EUR 8.8M to EUR 8.1M as a result of the
improved gross profit (EUR 5.8M) * Gross margins for six months to June 30 have improved from 40.9% to 44.3%
mainly due to higher licensing revenues and lower cost of sales * Sees FY 2014 operating results broadly in line with those achieved in 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.