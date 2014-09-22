Sept 22 Header Compression Sweden Holding AB

* Says together with Kvalitena creates new listed property company and distributes technology operations to shareholders

* Says Header Compression Sweden Holding becomes property company and changes name to Stendörren Fastigheter AB

* Says acquires all shares in the privately held company Stendörren Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)