UPDATE 3-Michael Kors slumps on weak forecast; to shut over 100 stores
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
LONDON Feb 25 Headlam Group PLC : * entered into an agreement to acquire the business and certain assets of Hall's Floorings Limited, initial consideration of approximately £472,000
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
* TERMINATES TALKS WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF COFFEE SHOPS' CHAIN WHICH CONCERNED A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF ITS SHARES BY CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)