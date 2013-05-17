BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
LONDON May 17 Headlam Group PLC : * Group revenue increased by 0.1% during the first four months * Businesses have managed to improve or sustain their gross margins * 50 basis points decline in the UK during the first four months of 2012 has
been reversed * On the continent, overall gross margin has improved by 30 basis points
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement