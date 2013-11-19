Nov 19 Headlam Group PLC : * Revenue increased by 2.0% over the nine months to Sept. 30 compared with the previous year * In the UK, revenue increased by 2.5% with the underlying like-for-like performance improving by 0.6% * UK gross margin up 30 basis points * Revenues from our Continental European businesses decreased by 0.3% during the period and when measured in constant currency, declined by 4.4%. * Revenues in the UK during October maintained the positive trend, resulting in the ten month lfl performance increasing to 0.8% * Continental Europe gross margin deteriorated slightly. * Confident will deliver its revised internal performance objective for 2013 if