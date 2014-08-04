* 750 military personnel deployed in Sierra Leone
* Governments implement tough measures to try to stop spread
* Second infected American doctor expected in U.S. Tuesday
By Umaru Fofana and Clair MacDougall
FREETOWN/MONROVIA, Aug 4 Hundreds of troops
deployed in Sierra Leone and Liberia on Monday to quarantine
communities hit by the deadly Ebola virus, as the death toll
from the worst-ever outbreak reached 887 and three new cases
were reported in Nigeria.
With healthcare systems in the West Africa nations overrun
by the epidemic, the African Development Bank and World Bank
said they would immediately disburse $260 million to the three
countries worst affected - Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
The World Health Organization, which warned last week of
catastrophic consequences if the disease were not controlled,
reported 61 new deaths in the two days to Aug. 1 as the disease
continues to spread.
The outbreak began in February in the forests of Guinea. The
toll there continues to rise, but the epicentre has since
shifted to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.
In Nigeria, where U.S. citizen Patrick Sawyer became the
first person to die of the virus after arriving from Liberia in
late July, the WHO reported three new cases, two of them
probable and one suspected.
Nigerian authorities had said earlier on Monday that a
doctor who treated Sawyer had contracted the disease. A health
ministry official declined to comment on the discrepancy.
Panic among local communities, which have attacked health
workers and threatened to burn down isolation wards, prompted
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea to announce tough measures last
week, including the closure of schools and the quarantine of the
remote forest region hardest hit by the disease.
Long convoys of military trucks ferried troops and medical
workers on Monday to Sierra Leone's far east, where the density
of cases is highest. Military spokesman Colonel Michael Samoura
said the operation, code-named Octopus, involved around 750
military personnel.
Troops will gather in the southeastern town of Bo before
travelling to isolated communities to implement quarantines, he
added. Healthcare workers will be allowed to come and go freely,
and the communities will be kept supplied with food.
In neighbouring Liberia, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and
ministers held a crisis meeting on Sunday to discuss a series of
anti-Ebola measures as police contained infected communities in
the northern Lofa county.
Police were setting up checkpoints and roadblocks for key
entrance and exit points to those infected communities, with
nobody allowed to leave quarantined communities. Troops were
fanning out across Liberia to help deal with the emergency.
"The situation will probably get worse before it gets
better," Liberian Information Minister Lewis Brown told Reuters.
"We are over-stretched. We need support; we need resources; we
need workers."
WHO SEEKING FUNDS
WHO chief Margaret Chan warned regional leaders on Friday
that Ebola was outpacing their efforts to contain it and pledged
to organise a $100 million international response to bring the
outbreak under control. U.S. officials and multilateral agencies
were due to discuss the emergency at a three-day U.S.-Africa
summit in Washington, starting on Monday.
A Reuters witness in the Liberian capital Monrovia said
several clinics were spontaneously closing their doors because
doctors were too afraid to treat patients. More than 60 doctors
have already died of Ebola, hampering efforts to control the
outbreak.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which
normally spearheads the fight against Ebola, has only a small
team in Liberia and says it does not have the capacity to
increase it.
Health workers say they are overwhelmed by the number of
cases, a condition exacerbated by the departure of some
international staff following the infection of two U.S. staff of
the Samaritan's Purse charity in Liberia.
One of them, Kent Brantly, was improving on Sunday after
being flown back to the United States for treatment. The second
staff member, Nancy Writebol, was expected to arrive back in the
United States by midday on Tuesday, according to Samaritan's
Purse.
A spokesperson for the charity confirmed a CNN report that
Brantly and Writebol were both treated with an experimental
serum developed by biotech firm Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc while
in Liberia, apparently showing initial signs of an improvement.
The normally bustling streets of Sierra Leone's capital
Freetown were eerily quiet on Monday after President Ernest Bai
Koromo called on residents to stay home and pray, a Reuters
reporter said.
Ambulances and police vehicles lined the streets, while
radio stations played interviews with health ministry officials
and a musical jingle informing the local population of symptoms.
Highly contagious, the deadliest strain of the Ebola virus
can kill up to 90 percent of those infected, though in the
current outbreak the rate is running around 55 percent. Symptoms
initially include muscle pains and joint aches, then worsen to
vomiting, diarrhoea and internal and external bleeding in the
final stages.
Officials seeking to bury Ebola victims faced protests at a
burial site in a suburb of Monrovia this weekend and about 25
soldiers were called in to guard the site.
