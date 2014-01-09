NEW YORK Jan 9 Healogics Inc, a private
equity-owned provider of wound care services, is exploring a
sale that could value the company at close to $1 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firm Metalmark Capital has tapped Goldman
Sachs Group to find a buyer and is preparing to send
detailed financial information to interested parties in the next
several weeks, the people said this week, asking not to be named
because the matter is not public.
Representatives for Metalmark and Healogics did not respond
to requests for comment. A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to
comment.
Healogics and its affiliated companies partner with more
than 550 hospitals in the United States to provide advanced
wound care services and treat about 200,000 patients annually,
according to its website.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is expected to
attract interest from private equity buyers, which have shown
strong appetite for healthcare services assets in recent years,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
Large industry peer Kinetic Concepts Inc, a maker of medical
devices used in wound care, was taken private in 2011 for $6.3
billion by a consortium comprised of Apax Partners and Canadian
pension funds.
New York-based Metalmark, the former private equity unit of
Citigroup Inc, was divested last year as the bank sought
to comply with the Volcker Rule, which limits investment bank
investments in illiquid asset classes.
Metalmark has $2.5 billion of committed capital in its
latest fund, and focuses investments in energy and natural
resources, industrials and health care industries, according to
its website.