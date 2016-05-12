(Repeats without changes from Wednesday)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON May 11 Abortion rates have dropped
dramatically in the past 25 years to historic lows in wealthy
countries, but dipped only slightly in poorer developing
nations, according to a global study published on Wednesday.
The study - by the World Health Organization (WHO) and
Guttmacher Institute - also found that imposing restrictive laws
does little to lower abortion rates, but is more likely to force
people into having unsafe terminations.
It estimated that on average 56 million abortions took place
each year worldwide from 2010 to 2014.
The overall findings highlight a lack in poorer countries of
access to modern contraception methods - such as the pill,
implants and coils - to reduce unwanted pregnancies, the
researchers said.
"In developing countries ... family planning services do not
seem to be keeping up with the increasing desire for smaller
families," said Gilda Sedgh, who led the research at the
Guttmacher Institute in the United States.
More than 80 percent of unintended pregnancies are in women
who are not getting the contraception they need, she said, "and
many unwanted pregnancies end in abortion".
She said that by contrast the downward trend in abortion
rates in richer countries is largely due to "increased use of
modern contraception that has given women greater control over
the timing and number of children they want."
Published in The Lancet medical journal, the study used
abortion data from nationally representative surveys, official
statistics and other published and unpublished studies, along
with information on the level of unmet need for contraception
and the prevalence of contraceptive use, by type of method.
The researchers then used a statistical model to estimate
levels and trends in abortion incidence for all major world
regions and subregions from 1990 to 2014.
The researchers found that between 1990 and 2014, the
developed world's annual abortion rate per 1,000 women of
childbearing age (15-44 years) dropped from 46 to 27, mainly as
a result of the rate in Eastern Europe more than halving as
modern contraceptive methods became more widely available.
Yet in poorer countries, the abortion rate remained
virtually unchanged, dropping from 39 to 37.
The study also found that termination rates were similar in
countries where abortion is legal and where it is prohibited.
Where abortion is prohibited altogether, or allowed only to
save a woman's life, the rate was 37 abortions per 1,000 women,
compared with 34 per 1,000 where it is legal.
"More women living in countries with the most restrictive
abortion laws have an unmet need for contraception - that is,
they want to avoid getting pregnant but are not using a method
of family planning - than women in countries with more liberal
laws, and this adds to the incidence of abortion in countries
with restrictive laws," Sedgh said.
EAST EUROPE
Over the last 25 years, Eastern Europe has seen the biggest
drop in abortion rates, but rates also fell in Europe and North
America, the study found.
The overall abortion rate in Africa, where the vast majority
of abortions are illegal, remained virtually unchanged at 34
abortions per 1,000 women in 2014 versus 33 in 1990-94.
"We already know nearly $300 million are spent each year on
treating the complications from unsafe abortions," said Bela
Ganatra, a WHO scientist who also worked on the study.
She said the high rates of abortion in developing countries
showed the need to improve access to effective contraception.
"Investing in modern contraceptive methods would be far less
costly to women and society than having unwanted pregnancies and
unsafe abortions," she said.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt)