Nov 12 Babies given acetaminophen for fevers and
aches may have a heightened risk of asthma symptoms in their
preschool years, according to a Danish study.
The findings, published in the Journal of Allergy and
Clinical Immunology, focused on 411 Danish children and add to a
mixed bag of research about whether there's a link between
acetaminophen - better known by the brand name Tylenol - and
children's asthma risk.
Researchers found that the more acetaminophen children were
given as infants, the more likely they were to develop
asthma-like symptoms in early childhood.
That statistical link alone does not prove that
acetaminophen causes airway trouble, according to senior
researcher Hans Bisgaard, a professor of pediatrics at the
University of Copenhagen.
"We think it is too early to conclude a causal
relationship," he told Reuters Health in an email - though he
added that the findings should encourage further research into a
"plausible biological mechanism" by which acetaminophen could
promote asthma.
The study included 336 children who were followed from birth
to age seven, All had mothers with asthma, which put them at
increased risk for the lung disease themselves.
Overall, 19 percent of the children had asthma-like symptoms
by the age of three, meaning recurrent bouts of wheezing,
breathlessness or coughing.
Bisgaard's team found the risk generally went up the more
often a child was given acetaminophen in the first year of life.
For each doubling in the number of days a baby received the
drug, there was a 28 percent increase in the risk of asthma
symptoms.
The link disappeared, though, by the time the children were
seven years old. At that point 14 percent of the children had
asthma, and the risk was no greater for those given
acetaminophen as babies.
Weeding out the specific effects of acetaminophen on asthma
risk is tricky. The biggest reason is that children with asthma
tend to get more severe respiratory infections.
Compared to other children, their colds may more often turn
into bronchitis or pneumonia, so it would make sense that they'd
be given the fever-reducing acetaminophen more often than other
children would.
Bisgaard said that his team did have information on other
factors, including the children's rates of pneumonia and
bronchitis, body weight and parents' smoking - and they did not
seem to account for the acetaminophen-asthma connection.
One recent study found that children given other common pain
medications, including ibuprofen and naproxen, also had an
increased asthma risk. The researchers said that suggested
children with asthma symptoms were simply more likely to need
the medications.
Bisgaard said that few babies in his study were given other
painkillers, so it wasn't possible to see whether those
medications were linked to asthma symptoms. The study also
included only children at higher-than-normal risk of asthma.
Bisgaard advised parents to only use acetaminophen when
needed, like when a child has a fever.
"We would like to stress that the use of this drug indeed is
beneficial in the appropriate circumstances," he said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/ZeQrfo
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)