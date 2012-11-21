* Study of 25,000 people found ADHD drugs cut crime rates
* Ritalin and other stimulants can help patients to focus
* Experts say medication decisions must be personal choice
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 21 Criminal behaviour in adults with
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drops sharply
when they take stimulant drugs like Ritalin to help them to
control impulses, scientists said on Wednesday.
A study of more than 25,000 people with ADHD found the
number of crimes committed was about a third or more lower in
those taking medication, suggesting that encouraging ADHD
patients to stay on the pills could cut the risk of crime.
Past international studies show up to two-thirds of young
offenders and half the adult prison population screen positively
for childhood ADHD, and many may still have symptoms as adults.
British and Swedish researchers who conducted the new study
found that patients who went through periods on and off ADHD
drugs had a significantly reduced risk of engaging in criminal
activity when they were medicated.
"The bottom line is that medication led to a 32 percent
reduction in crime rates in men and a 41 percent reduction in
crime rates in women," said Seena Fazel, a forensic psychiatrist
at Britain's Oxford University who presented the findings at a
briefing in London
Paul Lichtenstein of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, who
worked with Fazel and colleagues, said the results suggested
that encouraging more ADHD sufferers to take medication could
help to reduce crime and re-offending rates.
"It's said that roughly 30 to 40 percent of long-serving
criminals have ADHD. If their chances of recidivism can be
reduced by 30 percent, it would clearly affect total crime
numbers in many societies, he said in a statement.
Some 5 percent of school-age children and around half as
many adults worldwide have ADHD, a disorder characterised by
distractedness and impulsive and sometimes violent behaviour.
In the United States, it is one of the most common childhood
disorders with an average of 9 percent of children between the
ages of five and 17 are diagnosed with it each year.
Previous studies have shown that people with ADHD have on
average less education and lower incomes, higher rates of
unemployment, divorce and substance abuse, and are more likely
to enter a life of crime. But until now health experts were not
clear how medication might be affecting the crime risk.
"We've shown that ADHD medication very probably reduces the
risk of crime," said Henrik Larsson of the Karolinska Institute.
"However ... most medical treatments can have adverse side
effects, so risks must be weighed up against benefits."
Ritalin, known generically as methylphenidate, is sold by
the Swiss drugmaker Novartis and is widely used in
developed countries to help people with ADHD to concentrate
better and control impulsiveness. Other ADHD drugs include
Johnson & Johnson's Concerta, Shire's Adderall
and Vyvanse and Eli Lilly's Strattera.
Philip Asherson, an ADHD expert from Britain's Institute of
Psychiatry who was not involved in this research but was
speaking at the London briefing, said the findings could point
to a cost-effective way to help patients stay out of trouble.
In Britain for example, a month's supply of ADHD medication
costs around 300 pounds per patient, he said - a fraction of the
cost to society of keeping someone in prison.
Asherson stressed however that decisions about medication
should be a personal choice.
The study was published in the New England Journal of
Medicine on Wednesday.