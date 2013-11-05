LONDON Nov 6 A wider definition of attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is causing inappropriate
diagnosis and unnecessary and possibly harmful medical treatment
costing up to $500 million in the United States alone,
scientists said on Wednesday.
Less restrictive diagnostic criteria have contributed to a
steep rise in diagnoses for the behavioural brain condition
-particularly among children - the researchers said, and in the
use of stimulant drugs to manage it.
The broader definition also "devalues the diagnosis in those
with serious problems", said Rae Thomas, a senior researcher at
Australia's Bond University who led an analysis of the problem
and has published it in the British Medical Journal.
"The broadening of the diagnostic criteria is likely to
increase what is already a significant concern about
overdiagnosis," he said. "It risks resulting in a diagnosis of
ADHD being regarded with scepticism, to the harm of those with
severe problems who unquestionably need sensitive, skilled
specialist help and support."
People with the ADHD are excessively restless, impulsive and
easily distracted, and children with the condition often have
trouble in school. It is most often diagnosed in children,
mainly boys, but it is also known to persist into adulthood.
There is no cure, but the symptoms can be kept in check by a
combination of behavioural therapy and medications such as
Ritalin or a newer drug called Vyvanse.
Experts not directly involved in the analysis said its
conclusions were interesting but should be viewed with caution.
"I suspect that the reason for increased prescriptions of
Ritalin and similar medications for ADHD has to do with better
detection of the condition in children and the recognition that
50 percent or more of children with ADHD still have it as an
adult," said Barbara Sahakian, a professor of clinical
Neuropsychology at the University of Cambridge.
Ilina Singh, an ADHD expert at King's College London, said
given the harms of stigma and misunderstanding of the condition
"it is important to take care when making generalised claims
about the drivers of ADHD diagnosis".
"In many regions, under-diagnosis and under-treatment of
ADHD are also a significant concern," she said.
CRITERIA FOR DIAGNOSIS
To be diagnosed with ADHD, patients should meet criteria set
out in either the International Classification of Diseases
(ICD), or the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and
Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) - the two systems
used around the world to classify mental disorders.
But in their BMJ analysis, Thomas's team noted that
definitions of ADHD have been broadened in successive editions
of DSM, leading to increasing numbers of diagnoses.
In Australia, data show a 73 percent increase for ADHD
medication between 2000 and 2011, they found, while
prescriptions in Britain increased two-fold for children and
adolescents and four-fold in adults between 2003 and 2008.
Prescribing of methylphenidates and amphetamines - two types
of drug used to manage ADHD - increased steadily in the United
States between 1996 and 2008, they said, with the greatest
increase in adolescents aged between 13 and 18 years.
In the Netherlands, prevalence and prescribing rates for
children diagnosed with ADHD doubled between 2003 and 2007.
Europeans are generally more resistant than Americans to the
idea of medicating children with ADHD, although attitudes vary
from place to place. As a result, sales of drugs in Europe are
fairly light, with methylphenidate - the generic ingredient in
Ritalin - currently the main treatment used.
But Shire, the world's biggest seller of ADHD drugs,
is hoping to change that following European approval of its
newer amphetamine-based product Vyvanse - called Elvanse in the
EU - at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Barry Moody)