LONDON, Jan 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Some of
Africa's poorest countries won an award on Monday for the
progress they have been made towards eliminating malaria, a
disease that still kills a child on the continent every two
minutes.
Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros, Democratic Republic of
Congo, Ethiopia, Swaziland and Uganda achieved a reduction in
the incidence of malaria of 40 percent or more between 2010 and
2015, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) said.
Joy Phumaphi, executive secretary of ALMA, said a
significant reduction in three countries with some of the
highest burdens of malaria in Africa - DRC, Ethiopia and Uganda
- showed what could be achieved with political commitment,
sufficient funding and sound measures to control the disease.
"We're turning the tide on malaria in Africa," she said as
the ALMA Awards For Excellence were awarded during a summit of
the African Union (AU) to the seven countries and to Chad for
its leadership in fighting the disease.
"If we keep focused on key interventions to fight malaria
and apply them consistently we can win the fight against the
disease but we must remain focused," she told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Key anti-malaria measures recommended by the World Health
Organisation (WHO) include providing insecticide-treated bednets
to every household and spraying homes with insecticides.
"If you do that consistently and across more than 80 percent
of the population it dramatically reduces the incidence and
mortality of malaria," Phumaphi said.
The distribution of rapid diagnostic tests to community
health workers and training them to test for malaria as soon as
someone comes to them with a fever had also proved successful in
the winning countries, she said.
Another factor is improved surveillance of malaria-affected
communities and data collection, she added.
The WHO has said Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros and Swaziland
are on track to eliminate malaria by 2020, surpassing a goal set
by ALMA, a coalition of African heads of state and governments,
to achieve a malaria-free Africa by 2030.
Malaria mortality rates have dropped 62 percent in Africa
since 2000 in all age groups and by 69 percent among children
under five, according to ALMA.
Despite the progress in fighting malaria, Africa still has
the highest number of people affected by malaria.
In 2015, 195 million of the 212 million new malaria cases
and 394,000 of the world's 429,000 malaria-related deaths were
in Africa.
