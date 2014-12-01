LONDON Dec 1 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has
added two HIV medicines for children to a shared patent pool in
an initiative that should speed the development of cheap new
paediatric formulations for use in poor countries.
It is the latest win for the non-profit Medicines Patent
Pool (MPP), which aims to persuade leading drug companies to
share rights to their products with generic manufacturers in
India and elsewhere.
Until now, AbbVie has not participated in the scheme,
although the MPP has signed HIV drug agreements with
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Roche
and ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by
GlaxoSmithKline.
Despite major advances in treating HIV/AIDS, only a quarter
of the 3.2 million children with the virus - 90 percent of whom
live in sub-Saharan Africa - currently receive drugs.
One major obstacle is the fact that existing syrup-based
formulations need refrigeration, making them unsuitable for much
of Africa, and their unpleasant taste is an added problem.
The licensing agreement for AbbVie's lopinavir and ritonavir
drugs, both of which are specifically recommended for children,
gives a green light to other players to develop improved
treatment options.
The licence also allows for the development of fixed-dose
combinations using different drugs already covered by MPP deals
with other companies.
The MPP-AbbVie agreement covers 102 countries and also
permits distribution in areas where AbbVie does not hold
patents, such as in India where the company has withdrawn its
patent applications for lopinavir and ritonavir.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)