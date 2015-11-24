LONDON Nov 24 Some 15.8 million people
worldwide are now on HIV treatment and a fast-track strategy to
end the AIDS pandemic is starting to show results, the United
Nations AIDS program said on Tuesday.
In a report ahead of December 1, World Aids Day, UNAIDS said
its estimates show new HIV infections have fallen by 35 percent
since the peak in 2000, and AIDS-related deaths have fallen by
42 percent since a peak in 2004.
"Progress in responding to HIV over the past 15 years has
been extraordinary," it said.
The almost 16 million people on treatment by June 2015
compares with less than half that number just five years ago,
and barely 2.2 million in 2005.
"Every five years we have more than doubled the number of
people on life-saving treatment," said Michel Sidibe, UNAIDS'
executive director. "We need to do it just one more time to
break the AIDS epidemic and keep it from rebounding."
By the end of 2014, 36.9 million people worldwide were
infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes
AIDS.
The World Health Organisation says all people diagnosed as
HIV positive need immediate access to antiretroviral AIDS drugs,
which hold the virus in check and give patients a good chance of
a long and relatively healthy life.
UNAIDS last year set out a five-year, fast-track plan to
fight HIV which it said could end the threat of the AIDS
pandemic by 2030.
In its report on Tuesday, it said that approach was already
beginning to show results, and called for a renewed focus on key
areas, using better data to map and reach people in the places
where the most new HIV infections occur.
"Today we have more HIV prevention options than ever before.
And with better data we can become better match makers, finding
the right prevention options for the right people," said Sidibe.
The report identified 35 countries that account for 90
percent of all new HIV infections. Focusing on them would have
the greatest impact and reap huge benefits, it said.
"Everyone has the right to a long and healthy life," Sidibe
said. "We must take HIV services to the people who are most
affected."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Dominic Evans)