* UNAIDS says 30-year battle moving from despair to hope
* Annual rates of AIDS deaths, HIV infections fall
* Almost 37 million people worldwide are HIV positive
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 24 Some 15.8 million people are now
on HIV treatment and a five-year strategy to end the threat of a
never-ending AIDS pandemic is starting to show results, the
United Nations AIDS programme said on Tuesday.
Estimates show new HIV infections have fallen by 35 percent
since the peak of the three-decade-old pandemic in 2000, and
AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 42 percent since a peak in
2004, UNAIDS said in a report timed for release before World
Aids Day on Dec. 1.
Even before the agency set out its strategy last year
, the roughly 16 million people being treated by
June 2015 was double the number in 2010. Barely 2.2 million were
being treated ten years ago.
"Today we can say we move from despair to hope. Every five
years we have more than doubled the number of people on
life-saving treatment," Michel Sidibe, UNAIDS' executive
director, told reporters at a briefing.
"If we manage to sustain our investment and ... double the
numbers of people put on treatment, we can really break the
backbone of this epidemic."
By the end of 2014, 36.9 million people were infected with
the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, and
more than half of them do not have access to treatment.
The World Health Organization says all people diagnosed as
HIV positive should have immediate access to antiretroviral AIDS
drugs, which hold the virus in check and give patients a good
chance of a long and relatively healthy life.
Responding to the UNAIDS report, Sharonann Lynch, a policy
adviser for the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF),
said all countries should "waste no time" in ensuring all HIV
positive people are offered immediate treatment.
The report identified 35 countries that account for 90
percent of all new HIV infections. Focusing on them would have
the greatest impact and reap huge benefits, it said.
