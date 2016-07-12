By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 12
LONDON, July 12 Global efforts to prevent the
spread of HIV infection must be stepped up after a long-term
decline in the number of new cases in adults stalled, the United
Nations AIDS agency warned on Tuesday.
In a report on the worldwide epidemic, UNAIDS said an
estimated 1.9 million adults had become infected with HIV every
year for at least the past five years. Globally, some 36.7
million were now infected.
New HIV infections among adults were now rising in Eastern
Europe, central Asia, the Caribbean and Middle East and North
Africa, the report said.
"We are sounding the alarm," said Michel Sidibé, executive
director of UNAIDS. "The power of prevention is not being
realised. If there is a resurgence in new HIV infections now,
the epidemic will become impossible to control. The world needs
to take urgent and immediate action."
The epidemic of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that
causes AIDS has had a devastating impact since it began some 35
years ago. Since then, 35 million people have died from
AIDS-related illnesses and an estimated 78 million have become
infected with HIV.
The World Health Organization says all people diagnosed with
HIV should have immediate access to antiretroviral AIDS drugs,
which hold the virus in check and give patients a good chance of
a long and relatively healthy life.
But the UNAIDS report found only around 17 million patients
worldwide - less than half of those diagnosed as HIV positive -
are currently on treatment.
The UNAIDS report said significant progress had been made in
stopping new HIV infections among children, with new cases down
by more than 70 percent since 2001.
But the decline in new infections among adults had stalled,
at a time when donor funding for the fight against AIDS had
dropped to its lowest levels since 2010, it said.
International donor contributions fell from a peak of
$9.7 billion in 2013 to $8.1 billion in 2015.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by John Stonestreet)