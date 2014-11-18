LONDON Nov 18 A five-year, fast-track battle
against HIV could end the global threat of the AIDS epidemic by
2030, the United Nations said on Tuesday, but failing to move
quickly might allow the deadly virus to spring back.
UNAIDS said reaching its new fast-track targets would avert
nearly 28 million new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
infections by 2030, and effectively bring to an end the
worldwide health threat it poses.
"If we invest just $3 a day for each person living with HIV
for the next five years, we would break the epidemic for good,"
said Michel Sidibe, UNAIDS' executive director. "And we know
that each dollar invested will produce a $15 return."
The HIV virus that causes AIDS is spread via blood, semen
and breast milk. There is no cure for the infection, but AIDS
can be kept at bay for many years in people with HIV who take
cocktails of antiretroviral drugs.
In its annual update on the AIDS pandemic, which began more
than 30 years ago and killed up to 40 million people worldwide,
UNAIDS estimated that by June 2014 some 13.6 million people
globally had access to antiretroviral medicines - a dramatic
improvement on the 5 million who were getting treatment in 2010.
But even that is still a way off UNAIDS' fast-track target
known as 90-90-90 - aimed at having 90 percent of people with
HIV knowing they are HIV-positive, 90 percent of diagnosed
people on treatment, and 90 percent of those on treatment able
to use the medication to suppress the amount of virus in their
bodies to a low level.
Other targets include reducing the annual number of new HIV
infections by more than 75 percent - to 500,000 in 2020 - and
focusing major efforts in the 30 countries that together account
for 89 percent of new HIV infections worldwide.
UNAIDS data show that in 2013, 35 million people globally
were living with HIV, 2.1 million people were newly infected
with the virus and some 1.5 million people died of AIDS. The
vast majority of the HIV/AIDS burden is in sub-Saharan Africa.
Annual new HIV infections have fallen by 38 percent since
2001, and new infections among children are down by 58 percent
over the same period. Annual AIDS deaths have fallen by 35
percent since a peak in 2005.
