June 7 Flying is a headache for many people, but
for some that figure of speech becomes literal with "airplane
headache," a form of pain that flares up during landing,
researchers said.
The unusual, specific head pain - severe usually on one side
of the head and near the eye - was first reported in medical
literature in 2004, with several dozen more cases documented in
the following years.
Now, Italian researchers writing in the journal Cephalalgia
argue that "airplane headache" should be considered a new
subtype of headache and suggest a list of criteria doctors can
use to diagnose it.
"The 'headache attributed to airplane travel,' also named
'airplane headache,' is a recently described headache disorder
that appears exclusively in relation to airplane flights, in
particular during the landing phase," wrote lead researcher
Federico Mainardi, of Giovanni e Paolo Hospital in Venice.
Mainardi's group describes the cases of 75 people with
symptoms suggestive of airplane headache. Those individuals had
contacted the doctors after reading about airplane headache in a
piece Mainardi published in 2007.
Researchers had all of them complete detailed questionnaires
to describe their symptoms. Overall, they fit the features of
past cases of airplane headache: severe pain on one side of the
head that was usually limited to the time the plane was landing.
The headache was almost always short lived, less than 30
minutes for 96 percent of the people. Only a minority
consistently had headaches during landings, and for most it
happened on some flights but not on others.
"Is (airplane headache) a unique disorder? I think it is.
But others might disagree," said R. Allan Purdy, a neurologist
and professor at Dalhousie Medical School in Halifax, Canada,
who wrote an editorial on the report.
"Nobody knows what causes it. Nobody knows how many people
have it. Nobody knows what treatments work," he added, but noted
that classifying it as a distinct disorder would allow it to be
studied more directly.
There were limitations to the report, including the fact
that nearly all the individuals involved were assessed
long-distance, without a physical exam.
It's not clear what might trigger the headaches. One theory
is that the pain may be related to pressure changes in the sinus
cavities, based on the idea that passengers with colds or sinus
infections can get severe headaches during take-off or landing.
Another question is why only some passengers get them. But
Purdy said that over half the people in the current report also
had a history of other headache problems including migraines and
frequent tension headaches.
Mainardi's team says airplane headache is distinct from
migraines and other well-known headache types.
One of their diagnostic criteria is that the pain can't be
linked to other causes. They also say a person should have had
at least two attacks of severe head pain during flight, with the
symptoms lasting no more than 30 minutes, and there shouldn't be
any other symptoms, such as nausea or sensitivity to light or
noise, that may be signs of migraine.
The good news is that airplane headache seems harmless.
"It doesn't appear to be a serious or life-threatening
disorder," Purdy said.
