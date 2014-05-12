LONDON May 12 More than 3 million people died
from using alcohol in 2012, for reasons ranging from cancer to
violence, the World Health Organisation said on Monday, as it
called on governments to do more to limit the damage.
"More needs to be done to protect populations from the
negative health consequences of alcohol consumption," said Oleg
Chestnov, a WHO expert on chronic disease and mental health.
He added there was "no room for complacency", warning that
drinking too much kills more men then women, raises people's
risk of developing more than 200 diseases, and killed 3.3
million people in 2012.
On average, according to the WHO report, every person in the
world aged 15 years or older drinks 6.2 litres of pure alcohol
per year. But less than half the population - 38.3 percent -
drinks, so those who do drink on average 17 litres of pure
alcohol a year.
"We found that worldwide about 16 percent of drinkers engage
in heavy episodic drinking - often referred to as
'binge-drinking' - which is the most harmful to health," said
Shekhar Saxena, director for mental health and substance abuse
at the WHO.
Poorer people are generally more affected by the social and
health consequences of alcohol, he said: "They often lack
quality health care and are less protected by functional family
or community networks."
The global status report on alcohol and health covered 194
countries and looked at alcohol consumption, its impact on
public health and policy responses.
It found that some countries are already strengthening
measures to protect people from harmful drinking. Those include
increasing taxes on alcohol, limiting its availability by
raising age limits and regulating marketing.
More countries should take similar action, WHO said. More
also needed to be done to raise awareness of the damage alcohol
can do to people's health and screen for those who may need
earlier intervention to cut down or stop.
Globally, Europe consumes the most alcohol per person. Some
of its countries having particularly high rates of harmful
drinking.
A study published earlier this year found that a quarter of
all Russian men die before they reach their mid-fifties, largely
from drinking to excess. Some men in that study reported
drinking three or more bottles of vodka a week.
The WHO said global trend analyses showed that drinking has
been stable over the last five years in Europe, Africa and the
Americas. But it is growing in South-East Asia and the Western
Pacific.
(Editing by Larry King)