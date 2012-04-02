April 3 A survey of U.S. teenagers found that
most have used alcohol and drugs by the time they reach
adulthood, and researchers said this could be setting many of
those kids up for a lifetime of substance abuse.
The survey of more than 10,000 teens, published in the
Archives of General Psychiatry, found that almost four out of
five teens had tried alcohol and more than 15 percent were
abusing it by the time they turned 18-years-old. Some 16 percent
were abusing drugs by the age of 18.
"It's in adolescence that the onset of substance abuse
disorders occurs for most individuals," said lead author Joel
Swendsen, director of research at the National Center of
Scientific Research in Bordeaux, France. "That's where the roots
take place."
Some 18 percent of adults meet standards for "lifetime
abuse" of alcohol, and 11 percent meet the criteria for drug
abuse, the study said, suggesting an early start for at least
some of those substance abusers.
The study is based on interviews with 10,123 U.S. teens
between the ages of 13 and 18-years-old. They were surveyed
between February 2001 and January 2004.
Of the approximately 3,700 teens between the ages of 13 and
14, about 10 percent were drinking alcohol regularly, defined as
12 drinks within a year. That number jumped to about half on the
approximately 2,300 people surveyed 17- to 18-year-olds.
According to Swendsen's team, almost one in three of the
regular users in the oldest age group met the criteria for
lifetime alcohol abuse. The median age of onset for alcohol
abuse, with or without "dependence," was 14.
As for drugs, about 60 percent of the teens said they had
the opportunity to use illicit drugs, such as marijuana,
cocaine, tranquilizers, stimulants and painkillers.
About one in ten of the 13- and 14-year olds said they used
at least one such drug, and that increased to about 40 percent
in the oldest age group. Marijuana was the most common type of
drug used, followed by prescription drugs.
The median age of onset for drug abuse was 14 with
dependence and 15 without dependence.
"The reason we worry about it is that the earlier they use
these substances the earlier they become addicted to it," said
Susan Foster, vice president and director of policy research and
analysis at the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse
at Columbia University in New York.
Foster, who was not involved in the study, said starting to
use potentially addictive substances is especially dangerous to
younger people because their brains are still developing.
"There's really a type of rewiring that goes on with
continued use than can result in an increased interest in using
and an inability to stop using," she added.
Foster, whose organization published a comprehensive report
on substance abuse in U.S. adolescents last year, said the
numbers in the current report were consistent with past
research.
"We've had spikes and declines of abuse across the
population," she told Reuters Health.
Swendsen's team wrote that strategies need to target
adolescents to prevent drug and alcohol abuse, but need to take
into account the different forces that influence it.
"We don't need to bombard them with information that's
beyond their stage of development, but don't think a 13-year-old
doesn't know what cannabis is," Swendsen told Reuters Health in
a telephone interview.
SOURCE: bit.ly/HFkjYk
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)