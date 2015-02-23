* 400,000 U.S. school-age children allergic to peanuts
* Reactions range from breathing problems to nausea to death
* Babies who eat peanuts regularly can avoid allergy
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 23 In research that contradicts
years of health advice, scientists said on Monday that babies at
risk of developing a childhood peanut allergy can avoid it if
they are given peanuts regularly during their first 11 months.
The study, the first to show that eating certain foods is an
effective way of preventing allergy, showed an 80 percent
reduction in the prevalence of peanut allergies among high-risk
children who ate peanuts frequently from infanthood, compared to
those who avoided them.
"This is an important clinical development and contravenes
previous guidelines," said Gideon Lack, who led the study at
King's College London.
"New guidelines may be needed to reduce the rate of peanut
allergy in our children."
Rates of food allergies have been rising in recent decades,
and peanut allergy now affects between 1 and 3 percent of
children in Western Europe, Australia and the United States.
Peanuts cause serious allergic reactions in about 0.9 percent of
the population of these regions, including about 400,000
school-age children.
Allergy to peanuts tends to develop early in life and
sufferers rarely grow out of it.
Allergic reactions range from difficulty in breathing, low
blood pressure, swelling of the tongue, eyes or face, stomach
pain, nausea and vomiting, skin rashes and blisters,
inflammation, pain and, in some cases, death.
Lack's study, a randomised controlled trial, enrolled 640
children aged between 4 months and 11 months from the Evelina
London Children's Hospital who were considered at high risk of
developing peanut allergy because they already had either severe
eczema or an egg allergy, or both.
Half the children were asked to eat foods containing peanut
three or more times a week, and the other half to avoid eating
peanuts until they were five years old.
In results published in the New England Journal of Medicine,
Lack found that fewer than 1 percent of the children who ate
peanut regularly as required had become allergic by the end of
the study, while 17.3 percent in the avoidance group had
developed peanut allergy.
"Deliberate avoidance of peanut in the first year of life is
consequently brought into question as a strategy to prevent
allergy," Lack's team wrote in the study.
