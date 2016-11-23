NEW YORK Nov 23 Eli Lilly & Co's
massive setback for its experimental Alzheimer's disease
treatment on Wednesday sent investors scrambling to re-evaluate
shares of the U.S. drugmaker and those of companies making
competing therapies, including biotech stalwart Biogen Inc
.
Lilly shares tumbled 10.5 percent, and fell to their lowest
point in two years during the session, after the company said
its drug failed to slow loss of cognitive ability in patients
with mild symptoms.
The shares were on pace for their biggest one-day percentage
decline since the 2008 financial crisis, shaving about $9
billion of market value.
Biogen shares were down 4 percent, but had reduced their
initial losses by more than half from premarket trading as
investors assessed the damage to the prospects of the company's
drug that works in a similar way to Lilly's.
The results for Lilly's solanezumab were a highly
anticipated event on Wall Street, with some analysts saying the
company's shares could have leapt 20 percent or more had the
clinical trial succeeded.
Although Alzheimer's disease has been a notoriously
difficult area for drug development, some investors were clearly
optimistic that the drug would meet the study goals. A buy-side
investor survey by Evercore ISI at the end of September found
that 56 percent had expected the study to meet its main goal.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover had been factoring in a
50-percent chance of solanezumab approval, with peak probability
sales of nearly $4 billion a year. "Therefore, the negative
trial results have a large impact on our fair value estimate."
Lilly's shares had traded at just over 19 times earnings
estimates for the next 12 months ahead of the study results,
making their shares more expensive than other large U.S. and
European drugmakers.
Wednesday's decline left shares trading at about 17 times
estimates, below Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but still well
ahead of those of Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline.
PHARMA CUPBOARD NOT BARE
The stock valuation shows investor confidence that Lilly's
cupboard is not bare without solanezumab, as medicines for
diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis are expected to
propel its business.
Lilly's earnings per share are expected to rise by 14
percent a year on average over five years, said Sanford
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson, making the company "among the
very best growers in our coverage universe."
According to Starmine data, Lilly's average annual earnings
per share growth is expected to be 7.8 percent over the next
five years, nearly double that of peers.
Lilly executives themselves have told analysts on recent
quarterly conference calls they project average annual revenue
growth of at least 5 percent a year through 2020, even without
solanezumab.
"They are telling you that their business can work
regardless, so in many ways they provided some prophylaxis to
the market," said Tony Butler, an analyst with Guggenheim
Securities.
The results nonetheless will sting for Lilly investors.
Balyasny Asset Management, Franklin Advisers, Wellington
Management and Vanguard Group made large additions to their
Lilly holdings as of Sept 30, according to securities filings
tracked by Thomson Reuters.
Lilly's setback raised questions in the strategy of
targeting the beta amyloid protein, believed to cause brain
plaques, which Biogen's aducanumab also targets.
But Biogen's drug is different, including data showing it
could be more effective in targeting beta amyloid, according to
Raymond James analyst Chris Raymond.
While "the risk has gone up with respect to aducanumab,"
Raymond said, part of the reason the stock recovered the bulk of
its initial losses on Wednesday was that investors did not
completely discount the chance aducanumab could still succeed.
Investors should learn more about aducanumab's potential at
an Alzheimer's conference starting Dec. 8.
Another possible support for shares of Biogen, which has a
leading franchise of multiple sclerosis drugs: the company, with
a market value of about $66 billion, has been the subject of
takeover speculation.
With more data expected in the near term, Raymond said, "we
anticipate greater clarity and think this could actually help to
resolve questions around how to value aducanumab as it relates
to a potential Biogen takeout."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Burns and Nick
Zieminski)