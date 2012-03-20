By Genevra Pittman
| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters Health) - A growing number of
U.S. patients are being monitored by an anesthesiologist during
endoscopies and colonoscopies, suggests a new study, a practice
adding more than a billion dollars to health costs every year.
Researchers found that using an anesthesiologist or nurse
anesthetist added hundreds of dollars to the cost of the
procedures and the number of patients this applied to more than
doubled between 2003 and 2009.
"If we keep going in this direction, we can't afford it,"
said Dr Lee Fleisher, an anesthesiology and critical care doctor
from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, who wrote a
commentary on the new study published on Tuesday in the Journal
of the American Medical Association.
Under the U.S. system of fee-for-service healthcare, doctors
who perform gastrointestinal, or GI, procedures are reimbursed
by insurance companies or Medicare at the same rate, whether or
not they give patients sedatives and painkillers themselves.
If an anesthesiologist or nurse anesthetist is involved to
give sedation, however, this involves an extra fee.
Even with a designated person giving anesthesia, patients
did not necessarily get more serious sedation - just another
body in the room, one of the researchers of the study said.
"You get sedation in both cases, you just get sedation for
an extra $500, and there may not be any difference in the
sedation you get," said Dr. Soeren Mattke, from the RAND
Corporation in Boston.
"You add a lot of cost, with no proven safety or patient
experience benefit," Mattke said.
LACK OF EVIDENCE
Mattke and his colleagues tracked a sample of 1.1 million
Medicare patients and another 5.5 million with private insurance
who had endoscopies and colonoscopies between 2003 and 2009 - a
total of more than nine million procedures.
Based on claims, the researchers calculated that insurance
providers were billed for anesthesiologists on about 14 percent
of GI procedures in 2003.
By 2009, 30 percent of procedures for Medicare patients and
36 percent for privately insured patients involved an
anesthesiologist or a nurse anesthetist.
That added about $150 to the bill for each procedure when
Medicare was paying, and $500 for patients with private
insurance, according to the findings. Using that model, the
researchers estimate the total cost for such anesthesia during
the procedures amounted to $1.1 billion nationally in 2009.
All of those patients were low-risk, without heart or
breathing conditions, meaning there was no medical reason for
having an anesthesiologist monitoring their sedation.
Although they might get a different type of drug depending
on who was doing the sedating, there was no evidence those
patients did better when an anesthesiologist was involved,
Mattke said.
Fleisher said that if patients really wanted deeper sedation
from an anesthesiologist, that was still a valid option. He said
he would not want them to avoid colonoscopies for cancer
screening because they were afraid of not getting enough
anesthesia.
Guidelines from the United States Preventive Services Task
Force, a government-backed agency, call for regular colon cancer
screening in people age 50 to 75, every ten years if they choose
to screen with colonoscopy. One recent study found evidence that
the procedure, during which precancerous polyps are removed, can
halve a person's risk of dying from colon cancer.
Fleisher said that using an anesthesiologist during a GI
procedure should not automatically mean more reimbursement from
insurance companies or Medicare.
"There's probably some way to make it a more rational,
financial decision whereby for the appropriate patients it's
utilized and ones in which it's not necessary it's not
utilized," he said.
Mattke said that in a time when cutting health care spending
was especially important, policy makers and doctors themselves
had to look for ways to get rid of any "low-value services."
Patients could be involved too, he said, by knowing their
different options and the medical evidence behind them.
SOURCE:Journal of the American Medical
Association, online March 20, 2012.