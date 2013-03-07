* Deep brain-stimulation device helped stabilise mood
* Half of patients in small trial gained weight
* Anorexia among most common psychiatric disorders in girls
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 7 Scientists have for the first
time reported successful use of a brain-stimulating implant to
help patients with severe anorexia whose condition had not
improved with other treatments.
Doctors implanted a device similar to a pacemaker in the
brains of six severe anorexics and found at least half put on
weight and showed improvements in mood. Under previous
therapies, none had shown progress.
This success, in a small study designed as a pilot to test
the safety of the technique, suggests larger trials will confirm
the effectiveness of the deep brain stimulation (DBS) device,
the researchers wrote in the medical journal The Lancet.
Anorexia has one of the highest mortality rates of any
psychiatric disorder and is among the most common psychiatric
disorders in girls aged between 15 and 19 years. Symptoms
include deliberate weight loss induced and sustained by the
patient, and a need to control calorie intake and output.
Treatment usually focuses on changing behaviour, but experts
say up to 20 percent of patients get no benefit from such
treatments and are at risk of dying prematurely.
Commenting on the results of this small trial, Janet
Treasure and Ulrike Schmidt of King's College London's Institute
of Psychiatry said the technique looked promising and would give
hope to patients with especially pernicious forms of anorexia.
"The fact that the procedure was associated ... with
improvements in affective and obsessional symptoms is of key
importance," they said.
"(This) will go some way towards reassuring patients that
DBS is not just another treatment designed to fatten them up
without making them feel better."
DBS is used to treat several neurological illnesses
including Parkinson's disease and chronic pain. Scientists are
also investigating its use in depression and epilepsy, but this
was the first time it had been used in patients with anorexia.
Implanting the DBS device requires minimally invasive
surgery which can be completely reversed if problems occur, the
researchers said.
For their study, a team at the Krembil Neuroscience Centre
and University Health Network in Canada identified an area of
the brain known to be important when using DBS in depression.
They implanted electrodes into the area and connected them
to a pulse generator under the skin. The devices were activated
10 days later and researchers measured changes in the patients'
mood and anxiety to help find the correct level of stimulation.
The patients, all women, were aged between 24 and 57 and had
had anorexia for between four and 37 years.
Initially all six lost weight, but researchers said this was
expected since studies of DBS in patients with depression also
found a delay of a few months before treatment starts to work.
Three months after treatment, the weight loss began to
reverse in some patients, and after nine months, three patients
weighed more than before treatment - the longest period of
sustained weight increase since they had become ill. Around half
also had better moods and less obsessive-compulsive behaviour.
Andres Lozano, who led the study, said the results were
encouraging because they pointed to a genuine therapeutic
effect, rather than a placebo or hunger-increasing effect.
He also said the improvements in mood and anxiety even in
patients who were still underweight were "especially striking"
given that severely anorexic patients did not respond well to
conventional medicines or psychotherapies.
