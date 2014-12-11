LONDON Dec 11 Drug-resistant superbugs could
kill an extra 10 million people a year and cost up to $100
trillion by 2050 if their rampant global spread is not halted,
according to a British government-commissioned review.
Such infections already kill hundreds of thousands of people
a year and the trend is growing, the review said, adding: "The
importance of effective antimicrobial drugs cannot be
overplayed."
Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill, who led
the work, noted that in Europe and the United States alone
around 50,000 people currently die each year from infections
caused by superbug forms of bacteria such as E.coli.
"Unless something is done by 2050, that number could become
10 million people losing their lives each year from then
onwards," he told a briefing in London.
Antimicrobials are a class of drugs that includes
antibiotics, antivirals, antiparasitics and antifungals.
The review of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is based on
analysis by two sets of researchers, RAND and KPMG, estimating
the future impact of AMR under different scenarios for six
common infections -- three bacterial infections, plus malaria,
HIV and tuberculosis.
But it excludes indirect effects of growing drug resistance
which could "cast medicine back to the dark ages", the review
said, by making routine procedures more dangerous.
The problem posed by infections developing resistance to
such drugs has been a feature of medicine since Alexander
Fleming's discovery of the first antibiotic, penicillin, in
Britain in 1928.
But it has worsened in recent years as multi-drug-resistant
bugs have developed and drug companies have reduced investment
in an unprofitable field.
The World Health Organization has warned that a
post-antibiotic era, where basic healthcare becomes far more
dangerous due to risk of infection during routine operations,
could arrive this century unless something drastic is done.
O'Neill, who was asked by British Prime Minister David
Cameron in July to take a global economist's view of the
problem, said he feared the assessment of its $100 trillion
impact may be too conservative.
"As big as that number might seem, it almost definitely
underestimates the true economic cost," he said.
O'Neill said this review was the first of several, with more
due next year and a final report scheduled for 2016.
His team has been asked to set out a plan for accelerating
development of new antimicrobial drugs, including antibiotics,
and looking into ways of incentivising drugmakers to produce
them.
