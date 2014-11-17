LONDON Nov 17 More and more infections in
Europe are proving able to evade even the most powerful,
last-resort antibiotics, posing an alarming threat to patient
safety in the region, health officials said on Monday.
Releasing annual data on antibiotic resistant superbugs,
the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)
said bacterial infections resistant to carbapenems -- a major
last-line class of antibiotics used to treat hospital-acquired
superbugs -- are ever more common in the European Union.
"With a smaller number of effective antibiotics, we are
gradually returning to the 'pre-antibiotic era' when bacterial
diseases could not be treated and most patients would die from
their infection," said Marc Sprenger, the ECDC's director.
The Stockholm-based ECDC also said it had for the first time
collected data on resistance among infections caused by a
bacteria called Klebsiella pneumoniae to a powerful but older
antibiotic known as colistin -- and had found alarming signs.
"According to our data, resistance to colistin was observed
in 5 percent of Klebsiella pneumoniae isolates for the EU
overall," Sprenger said.
Klebsiella pneumoniae is a common cause of pneumonia,
urinary tract and bloodstream infections in hospital patients.
If antibiotics are unable to treat them effectively, patients
can face long, costly stays in hospital, and risk dying.
Colistin is a last-resort antibiotic developed several
decades ago that has serious side-effects and limitations to its
use, but has become essential for treating carbapenem-resistant
Klebsiella pneumoniae infections.
Drug resistance is driven by the misuse and overuse of
antibiotics, which encourages bacteria to evolve to survive and
develop new ways of beating the drugs.
It has been a feature of medicine since Alexander Fleming's
discovery of penicillin in 1928, but has become a major global
health threat as new drug development has failed to keep pace
with the bugs' ability to develop resistance to them.
The ECDC data showed an increase of carbapenem resistance in
Klebsiella pneumoniae to a population-weighted EU average
percentage of 8.3 percent in 2013 from 4.6 percent in 2010.
Vytenis Andriukaitis, Europe's commissioner for health and
food safety, said the near doubling of resistance in some
bacteria in three years was "truly alarming" and illustrated the
need to tackle the issue from all directions.
"Antimicrobial resistance is one the most pressing public
health issues of our time," he said in a statement as the data
were published.
