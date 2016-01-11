LONDON Jan 11 European drug regulators launched
a review on Monday of the use in farming of a key last-line
antibiotic called colistin after international research found
alarming evidence of a gene that makes bacteria resistant to the
drug.
The London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was
responding to a European Commission request to update its advice
on the use in animals of colistin, which is one of the
last-resort antibiotics capable of treating humans with certain
bacterial infections.
"Because of (colistin's) important role as a last defence
against antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, the agency will
consider if its 2013 advice on the responsible use of colistin
in animals, particularly pigs, needs to be updated in light of
the recent discovery," EMA said in a statement.
Colistin or colistimethate sodium has been used for more
than 50 years in both animals and people.
In human medicine it is now used as a last-resort for the
treatment of people with different kinds of infections caused by
multidrug-resistant bacteria, or so-called "superbugs".
Scientists around the world voiced alarm last year at the
discovery in China of a new gene that makes bacteria highly
resistant to polymyxins - a class of antibiotics that includes
colistin and is widely used in livestock farming.
In Europe 80 percent of polymixin sales - mainly colistin -
are in Spain, Germany and Italy, according to EMA'S Surveillance
of Veterinary Antimicrobial Consumption (ESVAC) report.
Worldwide demand for the antibiotic in agriculture is
expected to reach almost 12,000 tonnes per year by the end of
2015, rising to 16,500 tonnes by 2021, according to a 2015
report by the QYResearch Medical Research Centre.
EMA said it would reconvene its Antimicrobial Advice Ad Hoc
Expert Group, which issues its previous advice on colistin in
2013, to re-evaluate its guidance.
"The update will take into account the importance of
colistin to human and veterinary medicine, the impact of
resistance, the availability of alternative treatments and the
effectiveness of possible risk management measures for the
protection of public and animal health in Europe," it said.
EMA said it expects to finalise the update over the next six
months.
