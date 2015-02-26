LONDON Feb 26 A global fund to speed
development of new antibiotics to counter the growing threat of
drug-resistant superbugs is likely to need up to $2 billion, the
head of a review backed by the British government said on
Thursday.
Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill has urged
the establishment of an innovation fund to support research,
arguing that far too little is currently invested in hunting for
new drugs against drug-resistant infections.
"We've not yet come up with a number," O'Neill told an
Economist pharmaceuticals conference on Thursday, when asked how
big the fund would be. "My guess is probably no more than $2
billion."
The problem of infections becoming drug-resistant has grown
in recent years as bugs resistant to multiple drugs have
developed and drugmakers have cut back investment in this field.
O'Neill, who was asked last year by British Prime Minister
David Cameron to take an economist's view of the issue, said
earlier this month that philanthropists and governments should
create a new fund to support drug research.
In his first assessment of the threat, O'Neill estimated
that so-called anti-microbial resistance (AMR) could kill an
extra 10 million people a year and cost up to $100 trillion by
2050 if it was not brought under control.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)