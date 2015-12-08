LONDON Dec 8 Massive use of antibiotics in
farming poses a critical threat to global public health and
should be reduced dramatically to an internationally-agreed
target, according to a British government-commissioned review.
Agreeing and implementing a global target for agricultural
antibiotic use won't be easy, the review, led by former Goldman
Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill, said, but is vital if
life-saving medicines designed to fight bacterial infections are
to be kept effective, both for animals and for people.
The review suggested that following examples of Denmark and
the Netherlands could make a swift, significant difference.
Denmark has an average of less than 50mg of antibiotics used
a year per kilogram of livestock, which O'Neill said "may be a
good starting point for such a target".
"Denmark has shown that a very productive farming industry
can be sustained alongside relatively low levels of antibiotic
use," the review said.
O'Neill, who presented his review at a briefing in London,
said he found it "staggering" that in many countries most of the
use of antibiotics is in animals, rather than in humans.
He noted, for example, that in the United States, more than
70 percent of the use of medically important antibiotics is in
animals, with only 30 percent in humans.
"This creates a big resistance risk for everyone," he said.
"It's time for policy makers to act on this."
Any use of antibiotics promotes the development and spread
of so-called superbugs - multi-drug-resistant infections that
can evade the medicines designed to kill them.
O'Neill was asked last year by Britain's prime minister to
conduct a full review of the problem and suggest ways to combat
it. In his initial report, he estimated antibiotic and microbial
resistance could kill an extra 10 million people a year and cost
up to $100 trillion by 2050 if it is not brought under control.
International alarm about the superbug threat is rising
after the discovery in China of a gene called mcr-1 that makes
bacteria resistant to all known antibiotics.
Research published over the weekend said mcr-1 had also been
found in bacteria samples Denmark, suggesting it is already
spreading around the world.
Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease expert and director of
the Wellcome Trust health charity, said urgent action is needed.
"We can now be certain that the health of livestock
animals, and how we care for them, is inextricably linked to our
own health and the effectiveness of medicines we rely on every
day," he said in a statement.
"We need international governments, policy makers and the
agricultural industry to coordinate their actions and set
tangible targets for the reduction and better use of antibiotics
in animals."
