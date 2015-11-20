LONDON Nov 20 Global growth of unregulated
over-the-counter and Internet sales of precious antibiotic
medicines is further fuelling the rise of deadly, drug-resistant
"superbug" bacteria, according to a UK government-commissioned
review.
In recent decades, bacteria resistant to multiple drugs have
evolved at the same time as drugmakers have cut back investment
in finding new ways to fight them, creating a global health
threat as superbug strains of infections like tuberculosis and
gonorrhoea have become untreatable.
In a report published on Friday amid international alarm
about the discovery in China of a gene that makes bacteria
resistant to all known antibiotics, former Goldman Sachs chief
economist Jim O'Neill said the threat is exacerbated by patients
self-medicating with drugs from online pharmacies.
He called on governments, regulators and Internet companies
worldwide to clamp down on unlicensed Internet sales of
antibiotics and to improve monitoring of drug quality.
"Even in those countries where it's next to impossible to
buy antibiotics over-the-counter in a shop, it's still often the
case that an unscrupulous online pharmacy is just a few clicks
away," O'Neill said in a statement with his report.
Chinese and British scientists said on Thursday they had
found new gene in samples from people and animals that makes
bacteria highly resistant to a last-resort class of antibiotics
known as polymyxins.
He said it was "frankly alarming" that even antibiotics as
powerful and important as colistin, one of the polymyxin class,
can be bought online without any need of a prescription.
"These internet drug stores could be based anywhere in the
world, so it's vital that regulators - along with the industry,
customs organisations and internet companies - work together to
crack down," he said.
Over-the-counter sales of antibiotics are illegal in most
countries, and in some parts of the world these laws are well
enforced, O'Neill said.
But the use of antibiotics without a prescription, usually
bought over the counter, "remains relatively commonplace in
Southern and Eastern Europe and many low- and middle-income
countries", he warned.
The problem of infectious bugs becoming drug-resistant has
been a feature of medicine since the discovery of the first
antibiotic, penicillin, in 1928. But it has grown in recent
years with widespread overuse and misuse of many antibiotics.
The World Health Organization has warned that unless
something drastic is done, many of these medicines could become
completely ineffective by the end of this century, leaving
patients vulnerable to deadly infections.
O'Neill was asked last year by Britain's prime minister to
conduct a full review of the problem and suggest ways to combat
it. In his initial report, he estimated antibiotic and microbial
resistance could kill an extra 10 million people a year and cost
up to $100 trillion by 2050 if it is not brought under control.
He has also proposed that a $2 billion innovation fund
financed by drug companies should be created to invest in
early-stage research and speed up development of new medicines
to fight drug-resistant superbugs.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)