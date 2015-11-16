* Drug resistance could "end modern medicine as we know it"
* WHO says public understanding of threat is limited
* Superbug typhoid, TB and gonorrhoea have spread worldwide
LONDON, Nov 16 People across the world are
alarmingly confused about the role of antibiotics and the right
way to take them, and this ignorance is fuelling the rise of
drug-resistant superbugs, the World Health Organization said on
Monday.
"The rise of antibiotic resistance is a global health
crisis," WHO Director-General Margaret Chan told reporters in a
telebriefing from the organisation's Geneva headquarters.
She said the problem was "reaching dangerously high levels"
in all parts of the world and could lead to "the end of modern
medicine as we know it".
Antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria mutate and adapt
to become invulnerable to the antibiotics used to treat the
infections they cause. Over-use and misuse of antibiotics
exacerbates the development of drug-resistant bacteria, often
called superbugs.
Publishing the results of a survey of public awareness, the
United Nations health agency said 64 percent of those asked
believed wrongly that penicillin-based drugs and other
antibiotics can treat colds and flu, despite the fact such
medicines have no impact on viruses.
Around a third of people surveyed also wrongly believed they
should stop taking antibiotics when they feel better, rather
than completing the prescribed treatment course, the WHO said.
"The findings ... point to the urgent need to improve
understanding around antibiotic resistance," said Keiji Fukuda,
the WHO's special representative for antimicrobial resistance.
"One of the biggest health challenges of the 21st century
will require global behaviour change by individuals and
societies."
Superbug infections, including multi-drug-resistant typhoid,
tuberculosis and gonorrhoea, already kill hundreds of thousands
of people a year, and for now the trend is still growing.
Fukuda described it as a "race against the pathogens",
adding that if everyone steps into action now, it will probably
take five to 10 years to turn the situation around.
The WHO surveyed 10,000 people across 12 countries --
Barbados, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria,
Russia, Serbia, South Africa, Sudan and Vietnam -- and found
many worrying misconceptions.
Three-quarters of respondents think antibiotic resistance
means the body is resistant to the drugs, for example, whereas
in fact it is the bacteria themselves that become resistant to
antibiotics, and their spread causes hard-to-treat infections.
Some 66 percent believe individuals are not at risk of a
drug-resistant infection if they personally take their
antibiotics as prescribed.
And nearly half of those surveyed think drug resistance is
only a problem in people who take antibiotics often. In fact,
anyone, anywhere, of any age, can get a superbug infection.
Chan urged doctors to dissuade patients from demanding
antibiotics for infections they can't treat, and persuade them
to use the drugs strictly according to their prescription.
"Doctors need to treat antibiotics as a precious commodity,"
she said.
