Jan 9 Taking daily vitamin D doesn't keep knee
pain from getting worse or slow the loss of cartilage for people
with osteoarthritis, according to a U.S. study.
Previous research suggested that among people with the joint
disorder, those with higher levels of vitamin D in their blood
tended to have a slower progression of symptoms. But whether
that meant taking more in supplement form would also have a
protective effect was unclear.
"It looked compelling at that point," said lead author
Timothy McAlindon, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
For the new study, published in the Journal of the American
Medical Association, he and his colleagues randomly assigned 156
of their patients with knee osteoarthritis to take a daily dose
of vitamin D or a vitamin-free placebo for two years.
None of the participants knew which type of supplement they
were assigned to take. The vitamin D doses started at 2,000
international units (IU) per day and were increased to as high
as 8,000 IU daily in some patients. For most adults, the
recommended daily allowance of vitamin D is 600 to 800 IU.
The vitamin D group started out slightly worse off than
their comparisons on measures of knee pain and function, but the
vitamin didn't seem to offer clear relief.
On a 0-to-20 point pain scale, people taking vitamin D saw a
2.3-point decrease during the two years, compared to a 1.5-point
decrease among those taking placebos - a difference that could
have been due to chance.
Changes in knee cartilage volume - a measure of the
progression of osteoarthritis - and knee function were also
similar among the two groups during and after the study period.
Robert Heaney, who has studied vitamin D at Creighton
University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, said he wasn't
surprised the study didn't find a beneficial effect on knee pain
across all patients.
"It's almost certain that vitamin D's effects are different
from person to person," said Heaney, who wasn't involved in the
new research, to Reuters Health. "It's very important for some
people, but may not make any difference for others."
That may have to do with genetics or other factors that
doctors aren't yet able to test for before the prescribe vitamin
D, Heaney said, though he noted that it's still worth trying
since it may have other small health benefits.
McAlindon, however, disagreed, saying that while it's
possible the higher levels of vitamin D in the blood could help
knee pain, so far the results don't support that idea.
"Vitamin D broadly is the vitamin of the moment," McAlindon
said. "There are hopes that it will have wide health benefits."
But he noted that this study shows each of those claims
needs to be checked out carefully.
SOURCE: bit.ly/JjFzqx
(Reporting by Elaine Lies)