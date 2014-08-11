ZURICH Aug 11 A Swiss organisation that helps
people take their own lives and defends their right to refuse
medical treatment says it has seen a higher number of
applications than usual this summer.
Exit said it was receiving 60 to 100 new membership requests
daily from people who wanted to make living wills - documents
specifying how they want to be medically treated if they are
gravely ill and unable to communicate.
Unlike in previous years, the number of applications has not
slowed during the months of July and August when people tend to
be away on holiday, said Bernhard Sutter, vice president of
Exit, which was founded in 1982.
"It's an indication that more people than ever want to
join," said Sutter, who expects the number of applications to
rise above 100 per working day once the summer is over.
About 18 months ago, Exit was receiving 30-60 applications
per day.
Exit attributed the increase to a greater desire among
people to determine the course of their lives and growing
acceptance among a younger generation of doctors.
"The generation now turning 40, 50 or 60 years old, which is
the typical age that a person joins Exit, is used to making
their own decisions," he said.
"People want to be sure that even if they are unconscious,
even if they have dementia, they will be treated according to
their wishes."
Exit, which provides lethal drugs to help the terminally ill
die, said its membership was around 75,000. The organisation
helped 459 people in German-speaking Switzerland die by assisted
suicide last year, 100 more than in the previous year.
Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since 1942,
if performed by someone with no direct interest in the death. It
is however illegal for someone to deliver the lethal dose rather
than just making it available to the person who wishes to die.
Exit currently employs 20 people but is looking to hire more
to cope with the growing administrative burden, Sutter said.
In May, Exit members voted to extend its services to elderly
people who are not terminally ill to give those suffering from
psychological or physical problems in old age help to end their
lives, which is legal in Switzerland.
Critics argue that permitting assisted suicide may lead
vulnerable people to take their own lives under pressure from
potential heirs or because they fear they are a burden on
family.
