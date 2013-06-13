* Researchers warn of spread of disease if cuts continue
* Health workers say they are shocked, numbed by austerity
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 13 Austerity cuts in Spain could
lead to the effective dismantling of large parts of its
healthcare system and significantly damage the health of the
population, according to a study published on Thursday.
Researchers who analysed the situation warned that if
nothing was done to reverse the trend, Spain risked spiralling
health problems and could see increases in infectious diseases
such as tuberculosis and the virus that causes AIDS.
As part of the analysis, interviews were conducted with 34
doctors and nurses across Catalonia in northern Spain. Many
reported feeling "shocked", "numbed" and "disillusioned" about
the cuts, and some expressed fears that "the cuts are going to
kill people", the researchers said.
"For five years, policies to address the financial crisis
have focused almost entirely on economic indicators," said
Martin McKee, professor of European Public Health at the London
School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), who co-led the
study. "Our paper sheds light on the burden of human suffering
that has followed from these policies."
The study published in the British medical Journal (BMJ)
found that Spain's national budget cuts of almost 14 percent and
regional budget cuts of up to 10 percent in health and social
services in 2012 have coincided with increased demands for care,
particularly from the elderly, disabled and mentally ill.
The researchers also noted increases in depression,
alcohol-related disorders and suicides in Spain since the
financial crisis hit and unemployment increased.
"If no corrective measures are implemented, this could
worsen with the risk of increases in HIV and tuberculosis - as
we have seen in Greece where healthcare services have had severe
cuts - as well as the risk of a rise in drug resistance and
spread of disease," said Helena Legido-Quigley, a lecturer in
Global Health at LSHTM who worked with McKee.
The findings in Spain chime with other studies in Europe and
North America which found budget cuts had a devastating effect
on health, driving up suicides, depression and infectious
diseases and reducing access to medicines and care.
In a book published in April, researchers said around 10,000
suicides and a million cases of depression had been diagnosed
during what they called the "Great Recession" and the austerity
measures that have come with it across Europe and North America.
The BMJ study noted that Spain already had one of the lowest
public expenditures on healthcare relative to GDP in the
European Union. It said planned further cuts to a dependency
fund for the elderly and disabled this year would put these
vulnerable people even more at risk.
Other changes in health provision include excluding
unofficial immigrants from accessing free health services and
increasing payments by patients for extra treatments such as
drugs, prosthetics and some ambulance trips.
In Madrid and Catalonia, regional cuts have led to a move
towards privatisation of hospitals, longer waiting times,
cutbacks in emergency services and fewer surgical procedures,
the researchers found.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Pravin Char)