NEW YORK Aug 21 Although many things have gone
wrong in the autistic brain, scientists have recently been
focusing on one of the most glaring: a surplus of connections,
or synapses.
Neuroscientists reported on Thursday that, at least in lab
mice, a drug that restores the healthy "synaptic pruning" that
normally occurs during brain development also reverses
autistic-like behaviors such as avoiding social interaction.
"We were able to treat mice after the disease had appeared,"
neurobiologist David Sulzer of Columbia University Medical
Center, who led the study published in the journal Neuron, said
in a telephone interview. That suggests the disease could one
day be treated in teenagers and adults, "though there is a lot
of work to be done," he said.
A synapse is where one neuron communicates with another,
forming functional circuits. With too many synapses, a "brain
region that should be talking only to a select number of other
regions is receiving irrelevant information from many others,"
Ralph-Axel Müller of San Diego State University said by email.
He has done pioneering work in overconnectivity and was not
involved in the Neuron study, which he deemed "extremely
exciting."
According to the latest government estimates, one in 68
children in the United States has some form of autism.
For the new study, Columbia's Guomei Tang painstakingly
counted synapses in a key region of the cortex of 26 children
with autism who had died from other causes and compared that to
22 healthy brains also donated to science.
In the autistic brains, synaptic density was more than 50
percent higher than that in healthy brains and sometimes
two-thirds greater.
It is not clear if too many synapses are the main reason for
autism, but many genes linked to autism play a role in synapse
pruning. And the discovery that synapse pruning reversed
autistic behavior in the lab mice suggests overconnectivity may
be key.
Sulzer's team used rapamycin, an immunosuppressant drug that
prevents organ rejection and is sold by Pfizer as
Rapamune. They chose rapamycin because it works by inhibiting a
protein called mTOR whose overactivity, they found, inhibits
synapse pruning.
Even if the findings are confirmed - and Sulzer notes that
treatments that work in lab animals often fail in people - it is
unlikely that rapamycin would be used in people with autism: Its
wide-scale immune-suppressing effects would likely cause serious
side effects.
"But there could be better drugs," Sulzer said, such as a
molecule that dials up production of synapse-pruning proteins.
One remaining puzzle is how the mice's brains, or the drug,
know which synapses to keep and which to prune. "But the mice
started behaving normally" after receiving the synapse-pruning
drug, "which suggests the right ones are being pruned," Sulzer
said.
In addition to government funding, the Columbia scientists
received grants from the Simons Foundation. It was established
by hedge fund pioneer and Renaissance Technologies founder Jim
Simons, whose daughter was diagnosed with autism.
